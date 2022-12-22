Twitter now shows how many people view your tweets

Twitter is rolling out a feature that shows how many people view your tweets, similar to features on platforms like YouTube that show how many times a video has been viewed.

“Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video,” Elon Musk wrote in a tweet. “Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions.”

Already, Twitter has a feature that shows more detailed analytics about your tweets than just likes, retweets and quote tweets. If you click “view Tweet analytics” under something you posted, you can see how people interacted with your tweet in ways like clicking to view your profile or expanding the details of a quote tweet. You can also see the total impressions, which is defined as “Times this Tweet was seen on Twitter.”

What’s different about the new views feature is that now, views will be visible to everyone, not just the owner of the account.

Not all users have access to this feature just yet, as it takes time for a roll out to hit all users. Reverse app researcher Nima Owji shows what the feature will look like in practice, adding that it looks like this only works for tweets posted after December 15.

It's only visible to the tweets that have been posted after Dec 15 though! pic.twitter.com/rwLtIzv7R3 — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) December 22, 2022

Twitter’s product rollouts have been hit or miss — remember less than a week ago when you could briefly get banned for tweeting the link to your Instagram? That didn’t last long. Over the last few days, Twitter thankfully seems to be prioritizing less divisive (or lowkey tyrannical) feature updates. On Wednesday, Twitter updated its cashtag system so that you can see the price of a stock or cryptocurrency simply by typing something like $ETH or $GOOG into the search bar.