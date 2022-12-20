Augmenting creativity with Alice Albrecht from re:collect

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.

This week Darrell and Becca caught up with Alice Albrecht about her early-stage AI startup re:collect. Alice talked about why she founded the company that uses machine learning algorithms to help creatives brainstorm and recall information without breaking focus. She also talked about why the algorithms re:collect is building will have guardrails from the start and also what it is like building an AI company in a time when interest in the category has recently exploded.

Subscribe to Found to hear more stories from founders each week.

Connect with us: