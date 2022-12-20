Amazon adds free music videos, viral videos and more ad-supported content to Fire TV

Amazon has announced that Fire TV users in the U.S. can now watch tens of thousands of music videos from major and independent labels for free. No downloads, fees or subscriptions are required to watch the music videos. The ad-supported music videos will be available from artists on the Billboard Hot 100, including Taylor Swift, Drake, Harry Styles and Lizzo, as well as a catalog of classics from different genres. The company says new content will be added daily.

Fire TV customers can find personalized recommendations based on their likes and viewing history, create their own mixes or choose from pre-made playlists, such as Top Holiday Hits, Best of 2022 Recap and Country Today. Users have unlimited music video skips and also have the option to play a continuous stream of similar music videos.

You can access the music videos by pressing the voice control on the Fire TV remote and saying “Alexa, find Music Videos.” Or, you can search “Music Videos” in the Appstore then click the “Music Videos on Fire TV.” From there, you need to click “get” app to download. When the download is complete, you can select “open” to access the free music videos.

In addition to music videos, Fire TV customers will now have access to additional ad-supported content, such as business and finance news from Bloomberg, The Street, CNBC and others. Users will also get access to entertainment news from brands like E! News and Mixible. In addition, customers can watch game previews and trailers, gaming news, developer interviews, how to’s, esports and more from providers including IGN, ESTV and Crown Channel. Last, users can watch viral videos from Always Funny Videos, FailArmy, People Are Awesome and The Pet Collective.

You can access the new additional free content by navigating to the “Home” icon on the Fire TV navigation bar, or by pressing the “Home” button on the Alexa Voice remote. Then, you need to scroll down to “Business & Finance News”, “Entertainment News” or “Gaming News & Esports.”

The announcement comes a few months after Amazon added free movie trailers, lifestyle content, sports highlights and more to Fire TV. Given that more viewers are gravitating to free and ad-supported content as streaming subscription prices continue to increase, it makes sense for Amazon to add more free content to Fire TV.