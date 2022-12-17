Deal-flow mavens aren’t sweating the venture slowdown

W

elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here.

As we get closer to the end of the year, I thought it would be a good time to catch up with a few people who kept a close eye on deal flow in 2022 and look for indicators of what might be coming in 2023.

On a side note, this newsletter is going on a break until January 7, 2023. Thanks a lot for reading me since I took over from Alex back in May. I look forward to writing more dispatches in the New Year! — Anna

An update on deal-flow newsletters

I wrote a piece in May about deal-flow newsletters, whose goal is to help investors discover interesting startups without leaving their inbox. In light of how the global market for startup investment has changed — dwindled — in 2022, and how media companies have struggled, we were curious how the projects we learned about earlier in the year were doing. So we checked in, chatting with the founder of deal-flow newsletter PreSeed Now Martin SFP Bryant.

He shared the following updates: