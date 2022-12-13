‘Westworld’ and other titles may soon be removed from HBO Max

If any HBO Max subscribers planned on having a “Westworld” marathon, this might be your last chance to watch your favorite android hosts run amok in the ol’ Wild West. The sci-fi series could soon be pulled off the streaming service, Deadline reported yesterday. Last month, Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed that “Westworld” was officially canceled, likely due to a decline in viewership.

WBD declined to comment on the Deadline report.

Many subscribers were unsurprised about the “Westworld” cancellation after the fourth season was considered a flop. However, it will still be disappointing if we lose access to all the seasons, especially the first two seasons—which had the most viewership. “Westworld” is among the most well-known HBO dramas, next to “Game of Thrones.”

Note that if the series is removed, it’s likely it’ll move to another platform, but nothing is confirmed. One potential new streaming home could be WBD’s free ad-supported streaming service, which CEO David Zaslav previously mentioned was in the company’s future plans.

To make things worse, HBO Max is also reported to be pulling “The Nevers” and “Love Life,” Deadline added. The publication noted that WBD has been looking over the HBO Max slate for its annual financial review and deciding which shows to cut.

Also, according to Variety, WBD recently canceled the series “Minx” after it had just been renewed for a second season. Lionsgate, which produced “Minx,” told Variety that it is “working closely to find a new opportunity for ‘Minx.'”

Unfortunately, viewers are used to the wave of cancellations under new CEO Zaslav. Ever since Discovery acquired WarnerMedia, the company has been turning over every stone it can to save costs. This includes cutting several shows and films. (So long, “Batgirl.”) More recently, reports are circulating that “Wonder Woman 3” is no longer happening.

In Q3 2022, the company missed Wall Street expectations, reporting a total revenue of $9.82 billion and a net loss of $2.4 million. Earlier this year, Zaslav promised shareholders that the company would shed $3 billion worth of costs over the next two years.