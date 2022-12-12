Daily Crunch: Thoma Bravo buys Coupa Software for $8B, but will that price satisfy shareholders?

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

It's the most wonderful time of the year. Of course, we are referring to that time of year when all the startup chaos continues apace, and we are just hanging on for dear life to see how it all ends, clinging to our cups of hot chocolate, as holiday-appropriate music is wrapping around us like a warm blanket. Ahhh.

The TechCrunch Top 3

We’ll have what they’re having : Ron and Alex wrote last week about Coupa’s investors warning that a sale to private equity would not be good for the company. Well, today we learned that Thoma Bravo is acquiring Coupa as the private equity firm continues its M&A rampage. It should make for some interesting investor opinion: Ron reports that the company is being acquired for $81 a share, or $8 billion. Some investors were pushing for $95 a share.

: Ron and Alex wrote last week about Coupa’s investors warning that a sale to private equity would not be good for the company. Well, today we learned that Thoma Bravo is acquiring Coupa as the private equity firm continues its M&A rampage. It should make for some interesting investor opinion: Ron reports that the company is being acquired for $81 a share, or $8 billion. Some investors were pushing for $95 a share. “Cloudy” skies ahead : Microsoft is acquiring a 4% stake in the London Stock Exchange Group as part of a 10-year cloud partnership, Paul writes.

: Microsoft is acquiring a 4% stake in the London Stock Exchange Group as part of a 10-year cloud partnership, Paul writes. This chair is juuuuust right: Acquiring the right furniture is a battle between finding good-quality items and finding items that are in stock and don’t cost a fortune to obtain. Nigerian startup Taeillo raised $2.5 million in fresh capital to develop its online furniture store, which it says offers lower-priced items at a fraction of the wait time, Tage writes.

Startups and VC

FTX’s fallen CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, is scheduled to testify tomorrow as a witness before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services, reports Jacquelyn. The committee is investigating the events that led up to FTX’s implosion, which resulted in the crypto exchange filing for bankruptcy last month.

And we have five more for you:

How to implement a video SEO strategy

For anyone who runs a website, “pivot to video” has become a sour joke.

If your startup is shaping up its video content strategy, a wholesale shift isn’t required: instead, conduct a content audit to identify areas where interactive content can drive growth, such as testimonials, product announcements and webinars.

In a guide for first-timers, SEORadar creator Mark Munroe shares a checklist for preparing a video SEO strategy that boosts traffic and generates leads.

“Getting a sustained jump in web traffic is every SEO strategist’s dream, and video is [a] no-brainer way to do it,” writes Munroe.

Three more from the TC+ team:

Big Tech Inc.

Layoffs seem to have hit the world of gaming. Ingrid reports that Playtika — a publicly traded Israeli technology company whose online gambling and other gaming titles have been played by hundreds of millions of people — laid off 610 workers, or about 15% of its staff. It also shut down three of its gaming titles amid a broader company restructuring.

Meanwhile, we are going to warn you right now, if you are not interested in anything Twitter is doing, skip down to the story listings. For the rest of you, in today’s “All Things Twitter” digest, we have a collection of stories, most related to Twitter Blue. Kyle has your details about Blue for Business and that gold check mark you keep seeing, while Ivan writes that Twitter will use phone number verification for future Blue subscriber purchases. Aisha has you covered on the Community Notes feature, and Rebecca reports on the verification process relaunch and what it means for Apple users.

Here is your refuge from Twitter news: