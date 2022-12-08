Cameo now offers kid-friendly personalized videos from CoComelon, Blippi, Thomas the Tank Engine

Cameo today launched Cameo Kids, its new video messaging service that features personalized videos from popular animated characters like Thomas the Tank Engine, JJ, Cody, Cece and Nina from “CoComelon,” Blippi from “Blippi Wonders,” True from Netflix’s “True and the Rainbow Kingdom,” as well as an animated Santa Claus.

Today’s launch is notable as it marks the company’s first large investment into family entertainment. After a slowdown in business earlier this year that resulted in laying off 25% of its workforce, Cameo is on the hunt to grow its user base.

Cameo Kids will likely unlock a broader audience as shows like “CoComelon” draw in millions of viewers. In February 2022, “CoComelon” accounted for 33.3 billion minutes of viewing across Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and YouTube, per Nielsen.

The celebrity video-sharing service will introduce more and more characters to Cameo Kids on a “rolling basis,” Cameo wrote in its announcement. Parents and their children can get personalized birthday and holiday video greetings for $25 to $30. Video orders are usually delivered within seven days, claims the company.

“We’ve seen jaw-dropping fan reactions to Cameo videos over the last few years including truly wowed children, so we’re excited to spread even more of that joy with this new offering,” said Steven Galanis, Cameo Co-Founder and CEO, in a statement. “We’re building a platform where families can get their kid’s favorite star to not just know their name but share support for every important moment in their child’s life – big and small.”

Cameo partnered with Candle Media to help develop Cameo Kids. The media company was co-founded by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs. Last year, Candle Media acquired Moonbug Entertainment, the distributor of shows “CoComelon,” “Blippi” and “Little Baby Bum.”

“The creator economy is driven by opportunities for fans to engage directly with their favorite personalities, and we are thrilled to partner with Cameo to allow parents and loved ones to create personalized Cameo videos featuring many of our most popular animated characters from Moonbug, and over time, additional Candle brands and franchises,” added Mayer and Staggs.