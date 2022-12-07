To win over investors, use growth as your differentiator

So they’ve looked at your pitch deck and you’ve got the intro. Now, you have 30 minutes to win over an investor. What do you tell them? What would be convincing enough for them to buy in? How do you show them what’s possible?

The simple answer: Demonstrate that you are set up to grow.

What is growth in this context? After investing and working with hundreds of startups, our company Seedstars defines growth as the processes in your business that, when put together and optimized, make for sustainable and compounding value over time.

For founding teams and investors alike, it can be incredibly rewarding when the parts of a growth engine work together. Serial entrepreneurs can relate to the joys of mastering cost-effective customer acquisition, onboarding that kick-starts long-term retention and customer service worth talking about. This is one reason why a customer journey map can be particularly useful.