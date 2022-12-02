Learn about Orbital Reef and the LEO economy at TC Sessions: Space

Just four days stand between you and a deep space exploratory mission right here on planet Earth. We’re talking about TechCrunch Sessions: Space, of course, which lifts off on December 6 in Los Angeles. There’s still time to join, learn from and network with the leading minds and makers building the new space economy.

TechCrunch partner companies do more than cut a check. They bring expertise, relevant content and resources that help early-stage founders increase their knowledge, skills and opportunities.

Here’s a fine example. Shahir Gerges, the director of business strategy at Orbital Reef, Blue Origin, will lead a session called “Growing the LEO Economy on Orbital Reef.” As we look to commercial successors to the International Space Station, we see new market opportunities emerging on low Earth orbit (LEO) destinations.

Learn more about how Orbital Reef, a commercial LEO destination ecosystem, is creating new opportunities in space and helping startups accelerate their businesses through Reef Starter, Orbital Reef’s newest initiative to lower barriers of entry to space for early-stage companies.

You’ll also hear about the first set of startups to win the Reef Starter Innovation Challenge and learn how to get involved in the future. We reckon this is a discussion you won’t want to miss.

Shahir Gerges serves as the director of business strategy for Orbital Reef, within Blue Origin. Orbital Reef is projected to be serving as a mixed-use space station in LEO for commerce, research and tourism by the end of this decade. Focused on long-term financial sustainability for Orbital Reef, Gerges develops new offerings to cultivate growth in new and emerging markets that would benefit from the on-orbit environment, including microgravity.

Before joining Blue Origin, Gerges worked as a strategy consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he advised industrial companies (including aerospace and defense) on market strategy decisions, internal operations strategy and multiple-deal due diligence. Gerges started his career at United Launch Alliance working in various engineering and strategy roles, as well as supporting government affairs.

Gerges holds a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology and an MBA from Georgetown University.

