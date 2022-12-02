Are we bullfighting in Spain? Because that’s a red flag

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
For the last time in 2022, the whole Friday gang got together to chat through the latest and greatest in the world of technology and startup news. From here on out, Equity is heading into Holiday Mode. We have a regular Monday show for you next week, but past that we have a string of kick-butt end-of-year episodes planned for you. Onward!
And for those of you who just wanted the show notes, here you are:
- ResortPass raises money. Mary Ann explains the business model.
- Post.News raises money. Alex digs into what he likes and doesn’t like about the new Twitter competitor.
- SBF wants you to know he had no idea what was going on. We are not so sure.
- Venture red flags are great in hindsight, but would have been more useful last year.
- Layoffs at DoorDash and Kraken are a reminder that we’re still in a risk-off environment when it comes to tech spending today.
- Plus, the latest regarding Pipe, and Alex’s notes on Series A and C rounds.
Equity is not done for the year, but we are settling into our final 2022 groove. This is Alex writing this, and I wanted to take the moment to thank you for sticking around with us this year. Really. I think we broke a bunch of records in terms of downloads and the like. Wild that the show just keeps getting bigger. Hugs.
