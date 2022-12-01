Meet the early-stage startups exhibiting at TC Sessions: Space

The technological advances happening within the space industry are nothing short of dramatic — from propulsion systems, heavy-lift rockets and increased payload capabilities to building commercial space stations to fill the gap when the International Space Station ceases operations in 2030.

TC Sessions: Space 2022, which takes place on December 6 in Los Angeles, is where you'll meet the leading founders, investors and makers building the future of space exploration today.

Startups exhibiting at the show:

Astrum Drive Technologies

At Astrum Drive Technologies we merge science and technology.

Innovations Health Systems, LLC

Our approach is critical to long-term human health & fitness in MGE

JELLYSPACE

JELLYSPACE removes the entry barriers into the space industry by allowing companies, Startups and organizations to share and access Intellectual Property in safe and secure manner.

Morpheus Space

Morpheus Space is redefining satellite propulsion, serving as the support for those innovators chasing the exciting dream of space exploration.

Nooroot Inc.

Nooroot is a deep-tech company which offers unique data analysis and visualization capabilities inspired by theoretical physics and pure mathematic principles such as the Superstring theory. Our platform technology enables us to unify, analyze, and visualize streaming aeronautical data as well as terrestrial data from any source/sensor in real-time transparently and sustainably.

Plasmos Inc

Reusable last mile delivery for satellites with a unique propulsion system

TRL11, Inc

We make space become more than just mature (TRL9), we make it become mainstream, (TRL11).

Vermeer

Vermeer builds vision based Mixed Reality & AI Enabled Visualization and Command and Control navigation systems for GPS denied and degraded environments. Our solution works on ground vehicles, mobile devices, aircraft, and sUAS.

We’re excited to host some of the most influential leaders, investors and decision-makers in the space industry. You’ll hear from Jory Bell, general partner at Playground Global; Frank Calvelli, assistant secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisitions; Steve Jurczyk, co-founder and CEO of Quantum Space; Melanie Stricklan, co-founder and CEO at Slingshot Aerospace; and many more.

