‘If you have too much, you can drown’ How tech PR’s job changed in 2022 'If you don't have publicity, you can dehydrate. But if you have too much you can drown.'

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single person, think about their work and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha interviewed Vijay Chattha, a startup comms leader who has spent over 20 years in the storytelling world. Chattha is the CEO and founder of VSC and founding partner of VSC Ventures, a $21 million investment vehicle to back startups.

Here’s what we spoke about:

How his clients are reacting to the downturn in terms of their openness, vulnerability, and general hunger to tell their story

The difference between pitching a VC and pitching a journalist (lol)

How startup’s goal with media coverage can sometimes inherently clash with the media’s goal to cover a startup (and why we disagree on the importance of disclosing valuations)

The best framework for the different types of media form out there, from Twitter to billboards to earned media.

How the #MeToo movement impacted leadership styles and changed accountability for the better

If we’re getting closer to a more transparent ecosystem, or more opaque one

And of course, we end with a lightning round – including but not limited to Chattha’s biggest pet peeve with journalists.

Equity drops every Monday at 7 a.m. PT and Wednesday and Friday at 6 a.m. PT, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders, a show that details how our stories come together and more!