‘If you have too much, you can drown’ How tech PR’s job changed in 2022

This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single person, think about their work and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha interviewed Vijay Chattha, a startup comms leader who has spent over 20 years in the storytelling world. Chattha is the CEO and founder of VSC and founding partner of VSC Ventures, a $21 million investment vehicle to back startups.
Here’s what we spoke about:
- How his clients are reacting to the downturn in terms of their openness, vulnerability, and general hunger to tell their story
- The difference between pitching a VC and pitching a journalist (lol)
- How startup’s goal with media coverage can sometimes inherently clash with the media’s goal to cover a startup (and why we disagree on the importance of disclosing valuations)
- The best framework for the different types of media form out there, from Twitter to billboards to earned media.
- How the #MeToo movement impacted leadership styles and changed accountability for the better
- If we’re getting closer to a more transparent ecosystem, or more opaque one
- And of course, we end with a lightning round – including but not limited to Chattha’s biggest pet peeve with journalists.
