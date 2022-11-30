How to turn off World Cup notifications from Twitter

The football World Cup — yes, the “soccer” one — is one of the biggest sporting events on the globe. And it’s really fun to follow it on Twitter with all the memes, commentary, and live tweets. But under Elon Musk-led Twitter it’s something different.

After the World Cup started, the social network started sending notifications to people who had Twitter alerts turned on — even if they didn’t want it. For folks following the world cup, these notifications are not useful as they are often outdated and irrelevant. I have received a notification of a game with a 0-0 score in the 78th minute. So users are not really pleased by this.

Why is Twitter sending me World Cup score notifications & how the hell do I make it stop? — Wayne 😷🇹🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@WaynesWorld20_) November 24, 2022

Anyone knows how to stop world cup score notification from Twitter? No idea where Musk got the idea I'd be remotely interested — Nicolas Chinardet (@zefrog) November 28, 2022

Hey @twitter @elonmusk – why am I suddenly getting notifications from twitter with World Cup scores? I’m not remotely interested! Please turn it off? — 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺🇪🇸The Big Gay Al (He/Him) (@TheBigGayAl) November 24, 2022

So in case you also feel the same, here is an easy way to turn off the notifications — and you don’t even have to pay $8 for it:

Open the Twitter app on your phone, and go to Settings > Notifications for your account.

Tap on the Preferences and select Push Notifications.

Under that, scroll down to the From Twitter section and turn off the News/Sports toggle.

Twitter sends these notifications when you’re scrolling in the app, so you should turn off the News/Sports toggle under the in-app Notification from the Twitter section as well.

That’s it. Now, Twitter won’t bother you with untimely notifications and you can enjoy the World Cup (or your favorite activity) in peace. This way, you don’t have to turn off all Twitter notifications just to get away from those pesky World Cup alerts.