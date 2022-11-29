Four more days left to save on tix to TC Sessions: Space

We can’t wait to see you all in Los Angeles, California, on December 6 at TC Sessions: Space 2022. That’s coming up fast, but you know what’s coming up even sooner? Your chance to attend for just $199, that’s what. It disappears in just four short days.

Space saver: Buy your pass before December 2 at 11:59 p.m. PST — prices go up to $495 at the stroke of midnight.

We expect several hundred attendees at this, our third space-focused event. You’ll hear from — and rub elbows with — the most influential space tech founders, investors, scientists, engineers, government officials and military brass.

Here’s just a taste of what’s on tap, and you can find the other interviews, panel discussions and breakout sessions listed in the event agenda.

Space Workforce 2030: Inspiring, Preparing and Employing the Next Generation

The dawning space age offers enormous opportunities to explore new frontiers, grow the economy in orbit and strengthen our security. Making the most of this momentous time calls for an innovative workforce that can leverage diverse experiences and perspectives to solve the hard problems we’ll encounter.

The Space Workforce 2030 pledge is a first-of-its-kind effort launched earlier this year that is bringing together more than 30 of the country’s leading space companies to work collaboratively to increase diversity across our industry to build a vibrant workforce for the future. Steve Isakowitz, president and CEO of the Aerospace Corporation, will discuss the work they’re doing to inspire, prepare and employ the next generation of scientists and engineers and how you can play a part in supporting this vital mission.

Backing Big Bets in Uncertain Times: With VC spend cooling in general, and particularly when it comes to space-related startups, what are the current priorities of investors who have backed space startups in the past? If we’re settling in for a relatively long economic downturn, what should startups expect from private space capital looking ahead to 2023? With Jory Bell, general partner, Playground Global; Mark Boggett, co-founder and CEO, Seraphim Space; and Emily Henriksson, principal, Root Ventures.

Plus, you’ll have plenty of time to meet the extraordinary mix of founders, engineers, entrepreneurs, technologists and investors that turn out. Our AI-powered event app will help you quickly find and connect with the right people — you know, the folks who align with your business interests.

TC Sessions: Space 2022 takes place on December 6 in Los Angeles.

