Blue Origin’s Shahir Gerges discusses a post-ISS orbital economy at TC Sessions: Space

NASA’s plan to decommission and deorbit the International Space Station (ISS) by 2031 creates another collaborative, multinational opportunity to provide a persistent orbital presence. Yet, the path to achieving that goal remains unclear.

Here’s the rub. No one knows exactly what that presence looks like, how it should be built, who would run it and how it would make money. These complex questions are why we’re thrilled that Blue Origin’s Shahir Gerges, director of business strategy for Orbital Reef, will join us for a fireside chat onstage at TC Sessions: Space on December 6.

These aren’t issues for engineers and astronauts to solve, although they must be involved in the discussion. Instead, it will take far-sighted business leaders who see where the market is headed. They’ll also need to build a compelling case for how a phenomenally expensive expedition, like a long-term space station, can reasonably be expected to pay for itself over a 10-year period.

What, who and how much will it take to build a safe, thriving commercial space economy? What can and should the world expect from privately operated successors to the ISS?

In a session called “Space Station Shake-up,” Gerges, an expert in the realm of commercial space stations, will share his perspective. Be in the room to hear what this space ace has to say about that and more.

Shahir Gerges serves as the director of business strategy for Orbital Reef, within Blue Origin. Orbital Reef is designed to be a mixed-use space station in low Earth orbit for commerce, research and tourism by the end of this decade. Focused on long-term financial sustainability for Orbital Reef, Gerges develops offerings to cultivate growth in new and emerging markets that would benefit from the on-orbit environment, including microgravity.

Before joining Blue Origin, Gerges worked as a strategy consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he advised industrial companies (including aerospace and defense) on market strategy decisions, internal operations strategy and multiple-deal due diligence. Gerges started his career at United Launch Alliance working in various engineering and strategy roles, as well as supporting government affairs.

Gerges holds a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology and an MBA from Georgetown University.

