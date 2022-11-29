As BlockFi files for bankruptcy, how contagious will FTX’s downfall become?

Crypto lending platform BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday, just a few weeks after once-major crypto exchange FTX did the same. While BlockFi has been struggling to stay afloat for months now (and was even potentially going to be acquired by FTX), this latest filing signals that the bankruptcy contagion may run deeper than what the crypto industry sees at the surface.

“It is another example that the crypto winter is not over, and with the FTX debacle, it’s going to persist longer than previously expected,” Ric Edelman, founder of Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP) and author of “The Truth About Crypto,” said to TechCrunch.

“There is clearly a large amount of self-dealing and excessive leverage in the system, and until most of that is washed out through business failures, M&A and regulatory actions, the crypto winter will persist.” Ric Edelman, founder of Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals

With BlockFi now in the midst of bankruptcy proceedings alongside FTX, Celsius, Three Arrows Capital and Voyager, others in the crypto space are wondering if and when the next crypto firm will find itself on the chopping block.

“The level of intercompany investment within the blockchain and crypto community is unusually high, so the level of contagion is likely to be much higher than what we saw within the traditional financial community in 2008-2009,” Sam Dibble, partner at Baker Botts, said to TechCrunch.

“Unfortunately, the complexity of these intercompany investments is not fully known at this point and so the companies themselves probably don’t know how badly they will be impacted,” Dibble added. “My guess is that the entire industry will be impacted somewhat by the FTX and BlockFi bankruptcies, with a significant number of severe casualties.”