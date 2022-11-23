YouTube starts testing a quiz feature for community posts

YouTube is experimenting with a new feature that allows creators to add quizzes to their community posts — the social media-style posts for channels that have at least 500 subscribers. The quiz beta is only available to a small number of creators.

The details were first published in a new video on YouTube’s Creator Insider channel, where the company routinely shares YouTube product updates with creators, answers questions, and shares what experiments and tests it has in the works.

In the latest video, the company explained how the quiz feature could be beneficial for creators, especially educational channels that want to help their followers learn. At present, YouTube said the test was underway with a small number of creators and would look to gain feedback before further expanding access to the feature.

As YouTube tries to take on TikTok and Instagram to be the top platform for creators, the company’s new quiz post feature will compete against TikTok’s Q&A feature, which launched last year, and the quiz sticker for Instagram stories.

YouTube’s quiz feature could be a great tool for creators who want to grab the attention of their followers and prompt them to engage deeper with posts.

The company also said it’s experimenting with a photo editing tool which will now come to the YouTube app on iOS devices after earlier tests on Android. The tool allows creators to add filters, text, and stickers to images they share on community posts. The tool had been available on Android devices for a few months, so the broader rollout seems promising for the feature’s progress.

A small group of randomly selected creators will have access to the photo editing feature, YouTube says.

YouTube this year has been testing a range of new features for creators, such as a “Promotions” tab within YouTube Studio that makes it easier for creators to buy ads, a co-streaming feature, and shopping features on YouTube Shorts.

Creator Insider also added in its recent video that Shorts content is now available on 2019 and beyond Smart TVs and game consoles. The new Shorts-watching feature began rolling out earlier this month.

As previously announced, creators will also be able to use 15 to 60 seconds from audio tracks in the YouTube Shorts library.