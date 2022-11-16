Snapchat gears up for the FIFA World Cup with new AR experiences, filters and more

Snapchat is introducing a slew of new features and experiences ahead of the FIFA World Cup to let users show support for their teams and keep up with the tournament. The new features let you virtually try on jerseys, dress up your Bitmoji, watch match highlights and more.

The app has partnered with Adidas to let users virtually dress their Bitmoji in the official home football kits of their team. Users will also get access to official team stickers and filters to decorate their snaps and support their team.

The app is launching official team kit try-on experiences that allow users to express their fandom by wearing official team jerseys. The try-on Lenses leverage AR technology that originated as a Snap Research project and was in development for years, and is now available for developers to begin testing in Lens Studio.

Snapchat Discover, the app’s curated content platform, will publish highlights, goals, player interviews, match analysis and behind the scenes content during the tournament in over 30 countries. On Spotlight, Snapchat’s in-app entertainment platform for user generated content, users in the U.S. will have the chance to submit Snaps to for a chance to win cash prizes for creating top-performing snaps using specific Lenses, Sounds or Topics.

In addition, Snap Map will feature curated stories of fans watching and celebrating their team during the games. Users will be able to tap specific places to see Snaps shared publicly. The stories will include Snaps from watch parties, fan experiences, reactions in the stands, game highlights and more.