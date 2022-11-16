Join Bitcoin Association for BSV and Polygon at TC Sessions: Crypto

It’s time for another shout-out to recognize more of our partner companies that are dedicating their time and resources to make TC Sessions: Crypto — taking place tomorrow on November 17 in Miami — an awesome experience for everyone.

The cure for FOMO: Buy your pass right now to keep your fingers on the pulse of the dynamic cryptoverse.

TechCrunch partners do a whole lot more than just cut a check. They show up and deliver relevant content, resources and expertise to help early-stage startup founders build better and stronger companies. You’ll find that holds true at TC Sessions: Crypto, too. Check out our other partners, and be sure to explore the full agenda.

Today we’re highlighting breakout sessions from two companies — Bitcoin Association for BSV and Polygon. Let’s take a look at what they’re bringing to the startup table.

Someone Stole Your Bitcoin…Now What? As high-profile crypto and NFT thefts continue to haunt wary investors, who are already navigating a harsh crypto winter, robust security developments are growing increasingly more important. Fortunately for investors and business owners alike, there is finally a way to protect digital assets against the worst-case scenario.

This session with Connor Murray — content creator for the Blockchain Academy SV and co-founder and CEO of True Reviews — will cover how, for the first time ever, Bitcoin can be frozen and recovered through the Digital Asset Recovery (DAR) Process. The process makes it possible for property rights to be enforced and to recover stolen or lost Bitcoin. Learn how this is the first, crucial step toward safeguarding all digital assets against theft and scams within the rule of law, how investors can use this tool, and how platforms can easily adopt this process to better protect users.

Sponsored by Bitcoin Association for BSV.

Robotaxis in the Metaverse How does autonomous transportation operate in the metaverse? In this session — led by Siraj Raval, a developer educator at Polygon — we’ll build an autonomous car in a simulated environment using computer vision and path-planning algorithms. Next, we’ll integrate a Polygon wallet with the car so that the car can extend its autonomy to not only drive itself, but to also pay for its own repairs, maintenance and upgrades. Sponsored by Polygon.

The Future of Finance In this session, Colin Butler, Polygon Technology’s Global Head of Institutional Capital, will discuss why DeFi remains superior to CeFi, how Polygon is empowering DeFi developers and Polygon’s approach to tackle liquidity and new users via partnerships with Stripe, Robinhood, Nubank and many more. Sponsored by Polygon.

TC Sessions: Crypto takes place on November 17 in Miami. Don’t miss your opportunity to connect with our partners and to tap into the tech, trends and controversy spanning the blockchain, cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFT and web3 cryptoverse. Buy your ticket today!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Crypto? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.