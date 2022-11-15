WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose, Meta India public policy director Rajiv Aggarwal quit

WhatsApp’s head of India Abhijit Bose and Meta’s public policy head for the country Rajiv Aggarwal have both left the social networking firm — just days after Meta India chief Ajit Mohan quit the company to join rival Snap.

On Tuesday, Meta confirmed the departure of both executives. The company also announced the appointment of Shivnath Thukral as its director of public policy in the country — replacing Aggarwal, who joined the company last year from Uber.

“I want to thank Abhijit Bose for his tremendous contributions as our first Head of WhatsApp in India. His entrepreneurial drive helped our team deliver new services that have benefited millions of people and businesses. There is so much more WhatsApp can do for India and we’re excited to continue helping advance India’s digital transformation,” said Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp, in a prepared statement.

