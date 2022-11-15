Global venture funding plateaued in October, with valuations likely to blame

After a particularly slow summer, the mood in venture capital seemed to change with the season come Labor Day. By the end of September, it felt that maybe the worst had already come in terms of this year’s falling venture funding numbers.

Investment volume had stopped declining and was starting to make up ground. Investors said that anecdotally it felt like the market was really starting to gain momentum again — especially at the early stages. But October funding data showed that the venture capital market still has a long way to go.