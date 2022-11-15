Coinbase CEO dives into market madness at TC Sessions: Crypto

The past few weeks have been extremely volatile for the crypto market, but that isn’t stopping some of the biggest players from moving forward. Coinbase is the second largest crypto exchange by volume, and FTX, the third largest crypto exchange, was just dethroned.

We’ll deep dive into Coinbase CEO and co-founder, Brian Armstrong’s thoughts on the FTX collapse, regulation and stability of the crypto industry, and a whole lot more when he joins us virtually onstage at TechCrunch Sessions: Crypto on Thursday, November 17.

This year, Coinbase also launched initiatives like its NFT marketplace in hopes of attracting new audiences and politician scorecards to educate American customers about members of Congress’ crypto friendliness. In 2021, Coinbase went public on Nasdaq and hit all-time highs around $353 per share, but has since fallen 86% to about $56 per share, according to current price data.

Armstrong is a former Airbnb software engineer and co-founded Coinbase 10 years ago in San Francisco with former currency trader Fred Ehrsam, who left the company in 2017.

