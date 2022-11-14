Cleanup, aisle FTX

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
- Stocks are mixed around the world, up in parts of Asia and Europe, but down sharply in the United States to start the week.
- Crypto prices have recovered modestly, but remain sharply depressed from the last week. The FTX damage continues to reverberate.
- Speaking of crypto, the FTX saga continues. The latest includes a hack on Friday, and a massive emission of new FTT tokens that was so poorly received that major exchanges pulled deposits of the now-radioactive security.
- All the exchange drama has led to other exchanges taking fire, and Coinbase looking great in contrast.
- Elsewhere in tech-land: Fake meat raises a bunch more money, Klarna is doing some neat product work, India has unbanned VLC, which was a head-scratcher to begin with, and e-commerce infra startups are still raising capital!
