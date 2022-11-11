Crypto’s white knight was a black hat all along and other TC news

This week, I talk with Dom-Madori Davis about the coalition of VCs that are standing for reproductive rights. And Jacquelyn Melinek comes on to break down the FTX/Binance saga that’s unfolded over the past week (and that continues to develop). And as always, we break down the biggest stories in tech.

Articles from the episode:

Other news from the week: