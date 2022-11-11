Crypto’s white knight was a black hat all along and other TC news

This week, I talk with Dom-Madori Davis about the coalition of VCs that are standing for reproductive rights. And Jacquelyn Melinek comes on to break down the FTX/Binance saga that’s unfolded over the past week (and that continues to develop). And as always, we break down the biggest stories in tech.
Articles from the episode:
- More than 100 VC firms join VCs for Repro coalition to support reproductive rights
- Here’s the rundown on the Binance and FTX fiasco
- Binance’s plan to acquire FTX is ‘real-life Game of Thrones’ as crypto winter winds blow
- Binance backs out of deal to buy FTX
- Crypto giant Binance agrees to buy rival FTX amid ‘liquidity crunch’
Other news from the week: