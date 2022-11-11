Framework Ventures co-founder says DeFi gives hope following FTX collapse

FTX’s downfall will heighten the need for regulation but also pique long-term interest from venture capitalists looking to invest in decentralized finance (DeFi), according to Michael Anderson, co-founder of Framework Ventures.

“It just seems obvious that DeFi is the only way that we can continue to do these types of financial services operations in the crypto ecosystem,” Anderson said to TechCrunch. “It gives us hope and strengthens our resolve that the things we’re pushing for are the right things to be working on.”

In April, Framework Ventures launched its third fund at $400 million, with about half of it earmarked for web3 gaming. Anywhere from half to 70% of pitches the firm gets are gaming-related companies, Anderson said. But the recent situation with FTX has the firm “doubling and tripling down on everything we believe in,” which includes DeFi and regulation of centralized finance (CeFi).

And while some firms like Multicoin have seemingly lost capital stored on FTX’s crypto exchange, Vance Spencer, co-founder of Framework Ventures, said the firm had no exposure.

“Regulation is not something we should be against or preventing,” Anderson said. “Sensible regulation makes sense and now that [former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried] has been removed from the table, we can move forward and get more vocal about centralized finance versus DeFi and the pros and cons of each.”