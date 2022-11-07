One day all tech news will merely be updates to Twitter moderation policies

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
- Stocks are up around the world, which is a nice thing to wake up to. Crypto prices are down a smidgen, but nothing major
- There’s FTX-Binance drama afoot, in case that’s your jam.
- On the Twitter beat, in the wake of rehires Musk is tweaking his work on moderation policies regarding impersonation, verification appears to be on hold, and more.
- PhotoRoom raised $19 million, the Unity megadeal is complete, no matter what we thought about it, and Yassir just raised $150 million from Bond. Has Bond been quiet lately? Not sure but dang, this round was a big one.
- There’s an election tomorrow in America.
And that’s our show! More Wednesday!
