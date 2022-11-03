Less than 24 hours until early bird prices vanish for TC Sessions: Space

“Space…the final frontier.” Those familiar words have likely fueled the imaginations of the very people currently forging the future of humanity in space. Don’t miss your opportunity to meet, learn from and connect with them at TC Sessions: Space 2022, which blasts off on December 6 in Los Angeles.

Note: Building space startups is serious business, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have a little pun fun along the way.

Space may be the final frontier, but advances in manned space travel and colonization, communications, earth observation data, manufacturing — and even war — are expanding its boundaries further by the day. TC Sessions: Space will help you keep your fingers on the pulse of those advances and help you drive your business forward.

What can you expect? In a word, plenty.

Plenty of top experts — spanning public, private and defense sectors — speaking from the main stage. Interviews with founders and CEOs like Rocket Labs’ Peter Beck, The Aerospace Corporation’s Steve Isakowitz and Slingshot Aerospace’s Melanie Stricklan. Conversations with investors like Playground Global’s Jory Bell and Root Ventures’ Emily Henriksson. And, of course, plenty of startup exhibits.

You won’t find a better atmosphere for networking with hundreds of engineers, founders, students, investors, executives, military and government officials in the house. Use our event app to find people you want to connect with, schedule 1:1 meetings and explore potential opportunities for collaboration, partnerships, investment and more.

