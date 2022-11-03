Wii? More like Woof, as video games for dogs become a thing

File this in the “did not see that coming” category; JoiPaw, an U.K.-based startup, is building a series of video games for dogs, with the ultimate goal of helping do further research into dementia among our four-legged furry friends.

Check out the video below and go “awww,” if you like, but the company’s founder is eager to highlight that this goes beyond entertainment.

“We want to help the dogs live healthier lives through enrichment and also want to show the world how intelligent dogs are,” shares Dersim Avdar, founder at JoiPaw, in an email to TechCrunch. “We humans tend to empathize and take better care of others when we realize they’re closer to us than we think.”

I mean, with a pitch like that and a video like this, it would be im-paw-sible to say no.