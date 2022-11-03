Daily Crunch: WhatsApp’s new discussion groups offer end-to-end encryption and support up to 1,024 users

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

WhatsUp over at WhatsApp : The messaging giant has been preparing us for this moment since August, and it is finally here: Communities! The new discussion group enables more people to be included and features voice and video calls for up to 32 people, as well as emojis galore, polls and large file sharing, Sarah reports.

: The messaging giant has been preparing us for this moment since August, and it is finally here: Communities! The new discussion group enables more people to be included and features voice and video calls for up to 32 people, as well as emojis galore, polls and large file sharing, Sarah reports. Might want to switch to polka dots : Stripe cuts 14% of its workforce, and Paul writes that its CEO points to “overhiring for the world we’re in” as having caused the reduction. Unfortunately, it is a layoffs kind of day, so head down to Big Tech Inc. if you can stomach reading more.

: Stripe cuts 14% of its workforce, and Paul writes that its CEO points to “overhiring for the world we’re in” as having caused the reduction. Unfortunately, it is a layoffs kind of day, so head down to Big Tech Inc. if you can stomach reading more. Where in the world is Ajit Mohan?: Well, the former head of Meta India is now over there at Snap and will serve as the president of the company’s APAC business, Manish and Jagmeet write.

“Most designers don’t have real-life manufacturing experience and they are drawing things that aren’t useable by the factory,” Xianfeng Wang, founder and CEO of Pacdora, tells TechCrunch. To bridge the gap between designers and manufacturers. Wang’s team developed Pacdora, which is like Canva plus Figma for packaging, Rita reports. The platform offers thousands of packaging templates for all kinds of products, from shipping boxes and coffee bags to lotion bottles and yogurt pouches.

“I was always looking for that piece of software that could help us do this internally,” Juan Meisel told Christine. He is building a logistics solution with his new startup, Grip. “I started advising some companies on the side. They got their ButcherBox in the mail and were trying to ship anything from frozen milk to chocolate, flowers and pharmaceuticals.”

Step right up, folks! We know you don’t like carrying around a paper grocery list — heck, we know scrolling on that small phone screen is a nuisance, too. Well, Amazon and Mojo Vision have a treat for you, or rather, your eyeballs. Today, they introduced a proof of concept feature that Brian says is “the first major third-party consumer application on a smart contact lens.” That’s right, an Alexa Shopping List integration for a contact lens that has a computing interface.

Layoffs, layoffs as far as the eye can see today. While we already shared the Stripe news with you, and as you’ve likely been hearing for the past week, Elon Musk is also doing some workforce reduction at Twitter. Natasha L reports that he now plans to slash Twitter’s headcount by half. Meanwhile, Kirsten writes that Lyft is laying off 13% of its workforce in an effort to cut operating expenses.

