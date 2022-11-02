PlayStation VR2 launches February 22 for $549.99, pre-orders November 15

Sony is launching its second-generation virtual reality headset for PlayStation on February 22, 2023 (exactly a year after its initial reveal, by the way). The PS VR2 will cost $549.99, which includes the headset and controllers, as well as stereo headphones.

The PS VR2 headset will open for pre-orders exclusively through the PlayStation store on November 15 in select markets initially, including the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg. In other regions, pre-orders will be available via Sony PlayStation retail partners, also on November 15.

Sony’s updated PS VR hardware is compatible with the PS5, and packs in 4000 x 2040 HDR resolution at up to 120Hz, as well as eye tracking and headset haptic feedback. The redesigned hardware is also just a bit lighter and slimmer than its predecessor, which is nice given its improved specs.

Sony says it’ll have more than 20 PS VR2 dedicated titles available at launch, and it also announced a slew of new software for the headset today which you can check out here.