Picsart adds an AI Image Generator and AI Writer to its suite of creative tools

Digital creation company Picsart is adding an AI Image Generator and an AI Writer to create images and ad copy, the company announced on Wednesday. Picsart says that as text-to-image generators are growing in popularity, it’s bringing one directly into its platform. As with other models, Picsart’s AI Image Generator allows you to create images simply by entering a word, phrase or paragraph. The AI Image Generator is currently available in the Picsart platform on iOS.

You can access the AI Image Generator by opening the iOS app and tapping the plus sign at the bottom of your screen to start a new project. Next, you have to scroll down to find the tool and select it. You can then enter a word, phrase or sentence about the image you want to generate. Or, you can select from the suggested keywords and tap “Generate image” to see your AI-created images results. Then, you can select your favorite image and continue editing it with Picsart’s other tools.

The new AI Writer is designed to support small business marketers by making copywriting tools accessible to anyone. It includes an ad writer, social media bio creator, rephraser and marketing slogan maker. You can use it by entering a few prompts and then selecting the voice or tone you’re looking for, after which copy is generated in seconds. The feature is currently available via Picsart’s Quicktools.

“Generative AI is a powerful new resource for visual creators and anyone who needs content,” said Picsart founder and CEO Hovhannes Avoyan in a press release. “There are two huge advantages of this technology: the first is making creativity accessible to new people and the second is increasing productivity for those who already create. The tools we’re launching today are the first of many generative AI features we plan to roll out.”

Picsart’s new AI Image Generator and AI Writer will join the platform’s current AI tools, including its AI Enhance and AI-Generated Fonts features.

The company hit unicorn status in August 2021 after announcing that it raised a $130 million round led by SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2. The platform has 150 million monthly active users and ranked #19 of the most downloaded apps in 2021, according to data from Sensor Tower.

The launch of Picsart’s AI Image Generator comes as text-to-image AI generators are becoming increasingly popular, especially with the launch of OpenAI’s DALL-E 2. Picsart also isn’t the only platform to roll out its own text-to-image AI generator, as TikTok and mobile photo editing app creator Lightricks have both hopped on the the AI-generated art bandwagon.