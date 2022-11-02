Investors are either ghosting, quiet quitting or rewriting their entire playbook

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha and Alex interviewed one of their favorite reporters, Business Insider’s Melia Russell! The trio chatted through how the role of a venture capitalist is changing. That means we spoke about emerging fund managers, seasoned operators, and, of course, Russell’s latest story about how some investors are re-writing the playbooks when it comes to maternity leave policies at their firms.

I don’t want to tease out all the hot takes, but let’s just say that this dispatch is a tad blunt. For one, apparently, no one thinks that venture firm M&A is a thing other than us. Anyways, we think you’ll love the episode, learn something new about how venture is changing, and probably have a take on whether this is natural job cycle stuff or true structural changes.

We’re back Friday with our weekly roundup, which, as you can imagine, is going to be packed. Chat soon!

