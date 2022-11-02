Hear the VC perspective at iMerit ML DataOps Summit

Don’t miss the investor-focused session “Current and Future State of ML DataOps Landscape” at the iMerit ML DataOps Summit on November 8.

As enterprises dive deeper into commercializing AI applications to improve business efficiencies, many realize the massive transformation and increasing complexity of the machine learning data operations landscape.

Join our panelists as they dig into those complexities and share their perspectives. You’ll hear from Alfred Chuang, founder and general partner at Race Capital; Andy Pavlo, professor of computer science at Carnegie Mellon University and the CEO and co-founder of OtterTune, and Pavan Tripathi, partner at Bregal Sagemount.

Alfred Chuang — recognized by Andreessen Horowitz as the “Silicon Valley CEO’s CEO” — is an accomplished entrepreneur and venture capitalist. Before joining Race, Chuang co-founded and took BEA Systems public. He also became BEA’s chairman of the board where he remained until 2008 when Oracle acquired the company for $8.6 billion.

Prior to BEA, Chuang led product development, network infrastructure, systems architecture at Sun Microsystems, Inc. During his tenure, Sun grew from less than 1,000 to 60,000 people with revenue over $6 billion.

Andy Pavlo is an associate professor of Databaseology in the Computer Science Department at Carnegie Mellon University. His (unnatural) infatuation with database systems has inadvertently caused him to incur several distinctions, such as VLDB Early Career Award, NSF CAREER, Sloan Fellowship and the ACM SIGMOD Jim Gray Best Dissertation Award. He is also the CEO and co-founder of the OtterTune database tuning start-up.

Pavan Tripathi is a partner and co-founder at Bregal Sagemount. Prior to Bregal Sagemount, Pavan was an investment banker and private equity investor at Goldman Sachs. Most recently, he was a member of the growth equity team in Goldman Sachs’ Merchant Banking Division. Pavan graduated summa cum laude from the University of California, Los Angeles with a BS in Electrical Engineering and a BA in Economics, and received an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

