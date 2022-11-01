Elon Musk floats $8 Twitter subscription that includes verification, long-form video and audio posting and fewer ads

After much uncertainty around Twitter Blue’s revamp, Elon Musk laid out the company’s approach. He said that the new paid plan will cost $8 per month — something that he mentioned in a reply to Stephen King’s tweet. Plus, the price will be adjusted according to purchasing power parity of the country, hinting towards a global launch of Twitter Blue.

Musk’s tweet also says that the social network’s current verification system is akin to a “lords & peasants” system. His tweet about the new paid plan indicated offering verification to subscribers.

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Musk also noted some of the features that will roll out with this new plan including fewer ads, priority in replies (something which verified handles get through the “Verified” notification channel) mentions and search, and the ability post longer videos than the current limit of 2 minutes 20 seconds

You will also get:

– Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam

– Ability to post long video & audio

– Half as many ads — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Musk has a tendency of changing his mind quickly, so we should take this announcement with a grain of salt. These might not be the final set of features when Twitter rolls out its new subscription plan.

Earlier this week, reports noted that Musk and Twitter are revamping the verification process, and it might involve a fee as high as $20 per month. However, the billionaire has seemed to settle on the $8 per month pricing for now. The reports also noted that the current set of verified users will lose their blue checkmark if they don’t pay for the new paid plan. Musk hasn’t mentioned any such measure in the new Twitter thread about the subscription plan.

Earlier today, TechCrunch reported that Twitter is ending support for ad-free articles offered under its Twitter Blue program. The company sent an email to participating publisher partners about the program’s end.

While Twitter is ending payments and partnerships with the current set of publishers, Musk said that it will create a new program for bypassing paywalls for publishers willing to work with the company. He also mentioned that the subscription revenue stream will help Twitter in rewarding content creators — but didn’t specify how.

This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

A crucial detail missing from this thread is a timeline of the rollout for this new paid plan. A report by CNBC suggested the Tesla and SpaceX exec has set very aggressive deadlines for the Twitter Blue revamp, with some employees having to work 12-hour shifts.

Currently, Twitter Blue is available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Notably, data from analytics firm Sensor Tower suggests that Twitter’s app has generated only $6.4 million in in-app purchases to date with Blue being the top purchase. Musk & co. will hope that this new subscription plan works better than that.