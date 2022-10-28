Twitter just keeps getting more expensive

That Elon Musk closed his buy of Twitter this week has been wall-to-wall news. With the former executive team out, jokes in, and Musk now in control of the social service, a long chapter in technology history has been written.

Views vary regarding what’s next for Twitter, be it looser content moderation guidelines or the return of certain banned users. What Musk intends to do with his new company — a corporate entity he, variously, wanted to influence, take a board seat in, buy, not buy, and, ultimately, bought — will come clearer in the following weeks and months.

You won’t be able to miss the coverage, given the centrality of Twitter to the news cycle and Musk’s ability to keep the press’ attention.

But before we wrap up this period of tech history, we’d be remiss to not compare the new value of social companies with the price that Musk is paying for Twitter. It was well-established before the deal closed that Musk was overpaying for Twitter based on the changing value of tech shares since the transaction was agreed on.