Crypto bear markets are a ‘great time’ to launch startups, industry execs say

There are other things to look at beyond crypto prices, the COO of Uniswap, Mary-Catherine Lader, said at TechCrunch Disrupt last week.

“Right?” She asked rhetorically. “Especially if you’re building something and you’re excited about the technology and its potential and not [viewing] crypto necessarily as an asset class.”

Even though the crypto market cap is below $1 trillion, down about 55% from $2.2 trillion at the beginning of the year, ideas, startups, and big players are still entering the space.

“I think many of the products in the next phase could get to a point where consumers are using a product without knowing that there’s crypto behind the scenes.” Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto at Visa

“If you look at crypto market prices and pull out all of the general market decline […] what are you left with?” Brett Harrison, former president of FTX, asked during the panel. “I think you’re left with how much institutions are trading crypto and actual applications that are being built on crypto.”

Compared to the 2018 crypto bear market, things have changed, Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto at Visa, said during the panel. “At the time there were questions of would anything exist outside of Bitcoin?”

Today, there’s so much more for people to look at and build upon, including stablecoins, crypto infrastructure, or building a bridge between traditional finance and decentralized finance, Sheffield said.