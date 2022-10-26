Meta will release a new consumer-grade VR headset next year

A follow-up to the Quest 2, Meta is launching another consumer-grade virtual reality headset next year.

The company announced this during today’s Q3 earnings call, in which the company marked yet another $3 billion quarterly loss to its metaverse investments. But CFO David Wehner says that some of this continued cost can be explained via Meta’s continued investment in new hardware development, including another consumer-grade headset that will come out next year.

Just weeks ago, Meta unveiled the Quest Pro, a $1,499 headset that is targeted toward power users, especially those who will use it to work. But existing headsets like the Quest 2 are aimed to immerse average people in the company’s dreams for the metaverse. Right now, the Quest 2 retails for $399, but this summer, Meta hiked the price by $100 to try to make up for lost costs.

We don’t know much more about Meta’s new headset, aside from the fact that … it’s in the works! But in the lead up to the Quest Pro, previously referred to as “Project Cambria,” Meta dropped a whole lot of breadcrumbs to hype up the powerful headset, so it’s only a matter of time before we learn more.

“There’s still a long road ahead to build the next computing platform. But we’re clearly doing leading work here. This is a massive undertaking and it’s often gonna take a few versions of each product before they become mainstream,” Zuckerberg said on today’s earnings call. “But I think that our work here is going to be of historic importance and create the foundation for an entirely new way that we will interact with each other and blend technology into our lives, as well as the foundation for the long term of our business.”