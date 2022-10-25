Apple’s iMessage and FaceTime are down for some users

First, WhatsApp went down this morning. Now, Apple’s iMessage and FaceTime appeared to experience an outage in the U.S. this afternoon.

Several Twitter users noted they were having trouble sending messages and connecting on the services and Apple’s System Status dashboard marked iMessage and FaceTime as having issues. “Some users are affected,” the status said. Now the status has changed to resolved.

Notably, WhatsApp was down for two hours earlier in the day. Meta has since resolved the issue.

This story is developing…