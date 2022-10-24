Apple iOS 16.1, iPad OS 16.1 and macOS Ventura are now available

Apple has released iOS 16.1, iPad OS 16.1 and macOS 13, as it announced it would last week. The updates include a number of new features for iPhone, iPad and Mac devices, including the introduction of Continuity Camera, which allows iPhone owners to use their device as a webcam for their Macs. The iPad and Mac updates also introduce Stage Manager, the new (and somewhat controversial) windows management feature for multitasking.

iOS 16.1 also introduces a new marquee feature for iPhones that support it: Live Activities. A couple of Apple’s native apps have been able to take advantage of this feature, which provides live updating information on your Lock Screen and in the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro models.

iCloud Shared Photo Library also comes to iPhone, iPad and Mac with these updates, meaning you can share libraries among multiple family members with contributions from all. Apple Fitness+ is also now relieved of its strict Apple Watch requirement, letting subscribers access workouts on their iPhones without having an Apple wearable of their own.

All the updates should appear if you navigate to Settings > General > Software Update on iPhone or iPad, or to Preferences > Software Update on Mac.