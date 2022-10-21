View select TechCrunch Disrupt content online today

If you couldn’t make it to San Francisco to attend TechCrunch Disrupt in person, the next is the next best thing. With it, you can access all the sessions that went down on the Disrupt stage, the TechCrunch+ stage along with select presentations from both the Discovery stage and breakout sessions — today, October 21 only!

Marc’s Lore: Billionaire Marc Lore sold his startup to an everything store, twice. After inking deals with Amazon and Walmart, the Quidsi and Jet.com co-founder has launched Wonder to tackle a common problem, food delivery, in an unconventional way.

The Art of Inclusivity with Kevin Hart: Financial inclusion is multifaceted: you’re fighting up against homogeneous networks, deceptive warm intros and the basic need for more fluency across different demographics. There’s an art to it. Comedian and actor Kevin Hart, Mike Elanjian of Capital Connect by JPMorgan, and Robert Roman of HartBeat Ventures are joining us to talk about these very complexities. HartBeat Ventures will also chat about their work investing in the likes of Beyond Meat, Fabletics and Therabody, while JPMorgan will give us a look at how institutions are breaking down barriers. Michael Elanjian, head of digital investment banking and digital private markets, JPMorgan; Kevin Hart, founder, HartBeat Ventures; and Robert Roman, president and co-founder, HartBeat Ventures.

Acing Venture: Serena Williams is the greatest to ever play the game of tennis, and she’s already made a name for herself as a VC in the tech world. At Disrupt, Williams and her Serena Ventures partner Alison Rapaport will join us to discuss the next chapter of Serena’s career, swapping out the racket for several (hundred) inbound pitch decks. We’ll talk about their investment thesis, her plans to bring more diversity into tech, and what she brings to the table as a VC. Serena Williams, founding and managing partner at Serena Ventures and Alison Rapaport Stillman, founding and managing partner at Serena Ventures.

From Court to Cast: Basketball stars are no strangers to diversifying their portfolios. For four-time NBA champion and Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green, that’s meant going from the front court to behind the mic. He joins us to discuss his successes on and off the court, including The Draymond Green Show podcast and the Prime Video special, “The Sessions: Draymond Green.” Draymond Green, NBA 4x champion and host of The Draymond Green Show.

