Disney launches web3 experience to celebrate 100 years of Disney music

Disney collaborated with its Accelerator participant Obsess, an e-commerce platform known for creating interactive virtual storefronts, to release a new web3 experience for its Disney Music Emporium online store. The 3D 360 virtual experience lets fans discover soundtracks and songs from popular Disney films and TV shows by clicking on various vinyl records and CDs throughout the virtual space.

The web3 experience launched this week to give Disney fans access to a virtual storefront with individual displays that highlight various soundtracks from Disney movies and shows like “Encanto,” “Wandavision,” “Turning Red,” “Tomorrowland,” “Hocus Pocus,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Star Wars,” “The Lion King Musical” and more. Users can click throughout the site to learn about specific titles, listen to music and add CDs or records to their online cart.

To celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary — which occurs in 2023 — users can also click through a musical timeline titled “Disney100: The Wonder of Disney Music” to enjoy a century of music from fan-favorite titles, such as the 1928 debut of Mickey and Minnie Mouse in “Steamboat Willie,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” in 1937, “Fantasia” in 1940, “Moana” in 2016 and so forth.

Step foot into Disney Music Emporium’s new Virtual Store to experience the magic of Disney Music like never before! 💫Let us know which vinyl you’ll be adding to your collection! 🛍️ https://t.co/n9nJ4qiVDV pic.twitter.com/QT0sgpdGV8 — DisneyMusicEmporium (@DisneyMusicEmp) October 19, 2022

“We are excited to collaborate with Obsess to launch an exciting new shopping experience for our Disney Music Emporium store. As we prepare to celebrate 100 years of Disney, this is the perfect way to create discovery and fun for our guests,” said Ken Bunt, President of Disney Music Group, in a statement.

Disney’s business development program, 2022 Disney Accelerator, worked with select tech companies in the web3 industry to develop new entertainment experiences. Obsess is just one company Disney selected to participate in the program this year. Other web3 platforms participating in the Accelerator include Flickplay, Polygon and Lockerverse.

Disney has reportedly been exploring another shopping experience that involves a QR code for users to scan in the Disney+ app and buy merchandise.

Also today, media company Warner Bros launched its own web3 experience to sell NFTs to “Lord of the Rings” fans.