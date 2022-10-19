Well, that was Fast

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. And for the first time in the history of the show, the TechCrunch pod that opened up Disrupt on the big stage. Alex, Natasha and Mary Ann got to be together to record in person for the first-time ever, and it went exactly as wild as you thought it would (we forgot this is what make up feels like!).

We started with a deal of the week, which, in typical Equity style, had to be about a snarky comeback story and inequity. Then we spoke about our three themes of the year, ranging from reputation checks to scrappy requests to, of course, grace as a leadership style.

Natasha wanted to talk about, in her own words, the nuance of reputation but more importantly when it matters versus when it’s ignored.

Alex wanted to riff on starting being forced to learn how to be scrappy, after a long period of being perhaps over-stuffed.

And, finally, Mary Ann wanted to discuss the importance of humility. Which, frankly, is not something that we talk about enough.

Thank you to everyone who came out to our live show, and for those who didn’t, hope you enjoy and meet us next year. Onward!

