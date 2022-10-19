Watch Serena Williams talk about the biggest investment she missed out on and more

Serena Williams was our guest at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022, and joined TC Deputy Editor-in-Chief Jordan Crook to talk about Serena Ventures, the investment firm she founded with Alison Rapaport Stillman. She talked to us at length about her approach to startup investing, including how much her investor persona differs from her tennis persona, and also about the one investment she really wished she’d managed to nail down — if she hadn’t been distracted by the French Open. Watch the whole discussion via the video above.