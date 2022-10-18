Rolls-Royce Spectre EV to launch next year with 260-mile range

Rolls-Royce plans to deliver its first EV, the Spectre two-door coupe, to customers late next year as it transitions toward becoming a fully electric brand by 2030.

The company estimates that the Spectre will travel up to 260 miles on a fully charged battery, deliver 577 horsepower and zip from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

Those are similar figures to the Cadillac Celestiq, another rarefied EV announced this week starting north of $300,000. The Spectre will likely be priced above $400,000, in line with the rest of Rolls-Royce’s portfolio.

The four-seater fastback sports 23-inch wheels — seen for the first time on a Rolls-Royce production two-door coupe in almost a century — and the brand’s widest-ever grille.

Unlike competitors, Rolls-Royce skipped the hybrid phase in its path to becoming a battery-electric brand. However, its parent company, BMW Group, builds several hybrid models, including its forthcoming XM, a 644-horsepower plug-in hybrid crossover that ranks as BMW’s most powerful production model.

Most ultra-luxury brands are launching plug-in hybrids prior to producing fully electric models. Bentley, which launched its first plug-in hybrid model last year, is preparing to build its first EV in 2025. Aston Martin plans to produce its first battery-electric model in 2026, following the launch of its 1,000-horsepower Valhalla plug-in hybrid at Pebble Beach.

McLaren, which launched the Artura plug-in hybrid this year, plans to produce its first EV in 2028.

These will be far from the most expensive EVs on the market. Both Rimac and Pininfarina began producing $2.5 million battery-electric hypercars this summer. The Rimac Nevera and Pininfarina Battista share common DNA — Rimac supplies Pininfarina with its 120-kilowatt battery pack and powertrain — and deliver 1,900 horsepower.

