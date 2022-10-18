RED and Fuji are building Frame.io’s Camera to Cloud right into their cameras

It’s been eighteen months since Adobe acquired Frame.io, the video collaboration service that helps anyone from freelancers to large production houses streamline their review and editing workflows. One of the core features of Frame.io is its Camera to Cloud (C2C) technology, which greatly speeds up the process of uploading and sharing video in the middle of the production process. Until now, though, that still involved plugging memory cards or hard drives into another computer and uploading clips to the cloud. Now, as Adobe announced today, some camera manufacturers will build C2C right into their devices. The first partners here are RED and Fujifilm.

RED, which has long enabled C2C for its cameras through a Teradec CUBE 655, will now bring the ability to upload Redcode RAW files from its V-Raptor and V-Raptor XL cameras right to Frame.io, without the need for any intermediary steps. Fujifilm’s X-H2S, too, will get support for C2C in the near future.

Unlike the RED cameras, which retail for over $25,000 (without all of the necessary accessories) and are all about video, the $2,500 Fujifilm X-H2S — like all mirrorless cameras these days — handles both video and photo. Using Fujifilm’s FT-XH file transfer attachment, photographers will soon be able to use C2C right from their camera, starting in Spring 2023, when Fujifilm plans to launch an updated version of the camera’s firmware.

“While shooting to the cloud certainly speeds up your workflow, there’s more to it than just that. It also increases the flexibility and control you have over the way you work. Imagine your raw camera footage being instantly backed up and accessible to anyone without downloading or shipping a drive. That’s what we’re doing, and the Camera to Cloud ecosystem we’re building is the key,” Frame.io’s Michael Cioni explained in today’s announcement.