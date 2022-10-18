Apple’s new Apple TV 4K gets a performance upgrade and lower price

Apple announced the newest Apple TV 4K today, featuring a lower price, better performance, and more storage. Plus, the A15 Bionic chip delivers up to 50% more CPU performance and 30% more GPU performance than the previous model. It also has HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support for better video quality.

The new ‌Apple TV‌ 4K will become available to purchase on November 4 and consumers will get an updated ‌Siri‌ remote with a USB-C port for charging.

There are two configurations that consumers can choose from– Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi) and Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet). The first option, Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi), will be available at a new, lower price of $129 and will come with 64GB of storage. The more premium model will have 128GB of storage, Gigabit Ethernet, and Thread networking.

The new starting price is a far better value than last year’s $179 model, which only had 32GB of storage.

“Apple TV 4K is the ultimate way for Apple users to enjoy their favorite entertainment on the biggest screen in the home, and now it is more powerful than ever,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, in a statement. “The new Apple TV 4K is unlike anything else out there, given its seamless connection to other Apple devices, ease of use, and access to amazing Apple content.”