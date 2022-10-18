Announcing the TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 20 companies on the Disrupt Stage

We’re positively thrilled that Startup Battlefield is live and in person at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022. In a new era of the legendary startup competition, TechCrunch editorial hand selected 200 startups, out of thousands of applicants, to comprise the Startup Battlefield 200. The top 20 companies will pitch on the Disrupt Stage. Startup Battlefield Finalists are famous for their success. Come watch these companies compete for the Disrupt Cup and $100,000 equity-free grand prize.

Disrupt runs Tuesday through Thursday, October 18-20 in San Francisco.. The agenda is packed full of the heavyweights of the industry hashing it out on stage stage with TechCrunch Editors. Newsmakers, luminaries and founders will take the stage to share insights and breaking news.

For 2022, TechCrunch reworked Startup Battlefield, and we’re thrilled with the response. For the first time, TechCrunch hosted this curated cohort of founders at TechCrunch Disrupt, providing special programming and trainings in advance of and during the event. The top companies will follow in the footsteps of Startup Battlefield legends on the Disrupt Stage. With over 900 alumni participating in the program, Startup Battlefield Alumni companies raised over $13B in funding with 124 successful exits (IPOs or acquisitions).

Starting today, the top 20 companies will pitch on the Disrupt Stage for six minutes followed by a six minute Q&A with our expert panel of judges. These all-star VCs include folks like Peter A Boyce ll (Stellation Capital), Aileen Lee (Cowboy Ventures), Ulili Onovakpuri (Kapor Capital), Lo Toney (Plexo Capital) and Milo Werner (The Engine) to name just a few.

TechCrunch Disrupt Stage Schedule for Startup Battlefield

Tuesday, Oct 18, Disrupt Stage

Semi-Finals (Session 1): 10:50 am – 12:00 pm

Semi-Finals (Session 2): 2:30 pm – 3:40 pm

Wednesday, Oct 19, Disrupt Stage

Semi-Finals (Session 3): 10:55 am -12: 00 pm

Semi-Finals (Session 4): 2:40 pm – 3:45 pm

Thursday, October 20, Disrupt Stage

Finals: 1:00 pm – 2:15 pm

Winner Announced: 4:10 pm

Without further ado, let’s check out the companies and their respective sessions:

Advanced Ionics (Session 4): Advanced Ionics has developed a new class of electrolyzer that enables green hydrogen production that’s cost competitive with cheaper fossil-fuel based hydrogen production.

Ally Robotics (Session 3): Starting with a low cost, reliable, easy to teach and smart robotic arm, we develop and manufacture robotic systems that are designed to work alongside people.

Anthill (Session 1): Anthill, a machine learning-enabled HR service center that builds solutions for the desk-less workforce, formed in 2020 to disrupt the internal communication stumbling blocks most companies experience when providing information to the 80% of global employees who don’t sit at a desk — all through text messaging.

AppMap (Session 1): AppMap elevates the developer experience by providing continuous observability mapping and runtime quality feedback in the code editor to improve software performance, stability and security.

Betterdata (Session 4): BetterData technology makes data sharing instant for data/AI teams by converting real data into synthetic data that looks, feels and behaves the same. As synthetic data belongs to no real individual, privacy laws do not apply, and it can be shared globally with 100% compliance while also unlocking data licensing/monetization opportunities.

Circular Genomics (Session 1): Circular Genomics is a venture-backed startup company developing precision diagnostics utilizing circular RNAs as biomarkers to provide personalized care for patients with psychiatric and neurological disorders.

Digest.ai (Session 2): Digest.ai is building an experience around a collaborative knowledge database to accelerate discovery and education.

Hormona (Session 2): Hormona is building an end-to-end solution targeting hormonal health with our innovative hormone test that allows women to quantitatively measure their hormone levels from the comfort of the home without the need for a lab.

Incooling (Session 3): With a mission to cool down the planet one server at a time, Incooling has adapted the unique properties of phase change cooling and created next-generation 2 phase cooling servers dedicated to achieving the data center industry’s full potential.

Intropic Materials (Session 4): Intropic Materials addresses the plastic waste problem, making self-degrading products that can be composted or perfectly recycled.

Kayhan Space Corp (Session 4): A coordinated and autonomous satellite collision detection and avoidance solution for satellite operators.

Labby (Session 4): Labby is a hardware and optical AI startup born out of MIT, building next-generation mobile sensing technology for the dairy industry to provide fast, accurate and affordable milk-testing solutions and deliver instant results on milk composition and quality information.

Minerva Lithium (Session 3): Direct Lithium extraction technology.

Mother Honestly (Session 2): Mother Honestly is building a community-powered care infrastructure for employers and employee caregivers to flourish at home and in the workplace.

Nat4bio (Session 3): Nat4Bio develops naturally-sourced and clean-labeled coatings that protect fruit and vegetables from spoilage.

NxGen Port (Session 1): NXgenPort is addressing an unmet need in cancer care by remotely managing patients between chemotherapy visits with a Digital Health Platform and an implanted Smart Port with intravascular cytometry sensors.

Omneky (Session 1): Omneky utilizes state-of-the-art deep learning to personalize experiences across all digital channels.

Reverion Gmbh (Session 3): Reverion manufactures highly efficient power plants for carbon negative electricity generation and energy storage.

Staax (Session 2): Staax enables peer-to-peer payments via fractional shares of stock, creating transparency and a social network around investing.

Swap Robotics (Session 2): One hundred percent electric robots for grass cutting on solar sites (1,000+ acres) and snow plowing on sidewalks.