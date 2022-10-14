Today – last day to save on Disrupt passes

It’s time for procrastination to stop here. Well, it is if you’ve put off buying your pass to TechCrunch Disrupt. Today is your final opportunity to avoid paying full freight. Nobody likes full freight, just sayin’.

You can still save $700 if…and only if…you buy your pass before the deal expires precisely at 11:59 p.m. (PDT) on Friday October 14.

Do whatever it takes to get the job done, because Disrupt is packed with opportunities to expand your network, grow your business and potentially change the trajectory of your life in the best ways possible. Take a look at the full event agenda, and read on for just some of the people, events and activities waiting for you.

The Startup Battlefield 200: Thousands of early-stage startups applied, but only 200 made the cut. You’ll find them showcasing their tech and their talent in the Disrupt exhibition hall. Do your SB 200 homework now, and start mining for opportunities the minute your feet hit the expo floor.

Roundtables: Choose from more than 50 expert-led, topic-specific discussions designed for small groups of up to 20 people. Time to go deeper, ask questions and get answers. Yes! Pro tip: You can filter the agenda to make finding roundtables quick and easy.

Disrupt stage speakers: Hear from leading voices across tech, including Johanna Faries (Activision Blizzard), Amy Gan (OnlyFans), Marc Lore (Wonder Group), RJ Scaringe (Rivian), Serena Williams (Serena Ventures) and so many more.

The Startup Battlefield pitch competition: Twenty startups will compete over three days to see which one stands supreme and takes home the title, lifelong bragging rights and $100,000 in equity-free prize money. Look for the three Battlefield preliminary sessions — and the final — in the agenda and go, because how often do you have a chance to watch the birth of tomorrow’s tech giants?

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place on October 18–20 in San Francisco. You have just a few hours left to save $700. Don’t pay full freight. Buy your pass right now — before 11:59 p.m. (PDT) on Friday October 14 — and we’ll see you in San Francisco!

