Tata Power, a top power producer in India, confirms cyberattack

Tata Power, a leading power generation company in India, has confirmed it was hit by a cyberattack.

In a brief statement released on Friday, the Mumbai-based company said that the attack impacted some of its I.T. systems.

“The company has taken steps to retrieve and restore the systems. All critical operational systems are functioning; however, as a measure of abundant precaution, restricted access and preventive checks have been put in place for employee and customer-facing portals and touchpoints,” it said in its filing (PDF) with local stock exchanges.

Tata Power did not share any further specifics on the matter. When asked by TechCrunch, a PR representative refused to answer questions related to the nature of the attack and its impact on the organization, and declined to say whether any data was stolen. “As stated in the Statement, the Company has taken steps to retrieve and restore the systems. All critical operational systems are functioning,” the representative said.

The company generates, transmits and retails power in the South Asian nation and aims to double the share of clean energy in its portfolio to 60% in five years from about a third now, with a target to become net zero by 2045. It claims to have an installed and managed electricity generation capacity of 13,974MW, which is the highest in the country.

In the recent past, Tata Power has also shown interest in growing its business through rooftop solar and microgrids, storage solutions, solar pumps, EV charging infrastructure and home automation. The company serves more than 12 million consumers via its distributor companies.

The Indian government has highlighted the cybersecurity of the country’s nationwide electricity network as a challenge in its public statements. A report by U.S.-based cybersecurity company Recorded Future in April alleged that Chinese state-sponsored hackers had targeted the Indian power sector in a long-term project. Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi responded to that report and said the country had not raised this issue with China, according to a media report. China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian reportedly refuted the allegation.