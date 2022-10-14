A user’s guide to TechCrunch Disrupt 2022

TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 kicks off in just four days, startup fans. We can’t wait to greet you. Here’s a handy how-to guide for everything you can expect at TechCrunch Disrupt presented by AT&T on October 18-20 in San Francisco at Moscone West (Oct. 21 online). All times listed here are Pacific Daylight Time (PDT).

Registration & Badge Pickup Hours

October 17 — Moscone West Lobby | 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Early Badge Pickup)

October 18 — Moscone West Lobby | 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Conference Day 1)

October 19 — Moscone West Lobby | 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Conference Day 2)

October 20 — Moscone West Lobby | 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Conference Day 3)

Please bring your ticket and a government-issued photo ID to pick up your badge. Please also bring proof of COVID vaccination. Name on badge/ticket must match the name on ID. You cannot pick up a badge for another attendee.

COVID and Mask Policy

You must be fully vaccinated for entry. Vaccination check will happen before you are allowed to enter the event. Masks are highly recommended while at the event, and we recommend you take a self-test before attending. If you do contract COVID prior to the event and cannot attend, please email events@techcrunch.com with a copy of your proctored-PCR test to discuss your options.

TechCrunch Events Mobile and Web App

Startup Battlefield 200

The TechCrunch team combed through thousands of applicants to select a final class of 200, exemplary startups to feature on this year’s show floor at TechCrunch Disrupt. From those, 20 will be selected to compete for TechCrunch’s $100K equity-free prize. These startups join an illustrious alumni network of 900+ companies from around the globe with $9B collectively raised since appearing on the TechCrunch stage. Each startup exhibits on all 3 days of the show in the expo hall, and the 20 finalists will pitch on the Disrupt Stage throughout several rounds during the show. This year’s Startup Battlefield 200 is presented by Capital Connect by J.P. Morgan.

Partner Sessions On The TechCrunch Plus Stage

With so much going on during the conference, it’s hard to pick what we’re most excited about. Make sure not to miss these super-interesting partner sessions.

Tuesday, 10/18

10:20 a.m. – 10:40 a.m.: Three Ways to Leapfrog Your Competition Using Quantum Computing — Without a PhD , with Q-CTRL .

12:10 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Where Matters: Building on the Location Layer of the Internet , with Foursquare .

2:10 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Framing Innovation Through Collaborations Big and Small , with AT&T .

3:25 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.: How to Disrupt Any Industry with Longevity Science: No PhD Required , with FOXO Technologies.

Wednesday, 10/19

10:30 a.m. – 10:50 a.m.: All Weather Marketing: How to Weather the Storm and Win Market Share , with LinkedIn .

12:10 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.: After the Boom: What’s Next for the Space Economy , with the Aerospace Corporation .

2:10 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Solving the Supply Chain Crisis with Autonomous Trucks , with TuSimple .

3:25 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.: The End of Apps , with Apollo GraphQL.

Thursday, 10/20

10:10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: From Point A to Point Unbelievable: How Buoy Health Scaled from Idea to Unbelievable A.I. Success Story , with Connection .

12:10 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Demystifying Web3 , with Polygon

2:10 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: How to Use Your “Perfect Pitch” to Gain Partnerships and Grow Your Startup , with Dell for Startups .

3:10 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Talent Has Changed Forever: A CEOs Playbook to Building and Retaining Tomorrow’s Distributed Workforce , with General Catalyst.

Breakout Sessions

Beyond the big names and vital topics on the Disrupt stage, don’t miss these smaller, interactive gatherings that pack a lot of advice, insight and value — with plenty of time to get answers to your pressing questions.

Tuesday, 10/18

10:00 a.m. – 10:50 a.m.: How to Supercharge Growth, Utilize Cloud, and Reduce Burn , with Google Cloud .

10:00 a.m. – 10:50 a.m.: The Great Expectations of Crypto and Blockchain , with MoneyGram .

11:00 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.: What Happens When We Don’t Have Diverse Voices in the Room to Help Shape the Future , with J.P. Morgan .

11:00 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.: Finding True Love in Tech Partnerships: The Dos and Don’ts , with Mambu .

1:00 p.m. – 1:50 p.m.: The Secrets of Managing Data for 5,000 Companies , with Fivetran .

1:00 p.m. – 1:50 p.m.: How to Evolve Your Business Through Recurring Revenue , with Chargebee .

2:00 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.: Getting to Yes and What Happens Next: An Unfiltered Chat with a Top VC , with Mayfield .

2:00 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.: Famously Overlooked: How Underestimated Founders Survive and Thrive in a Competitive Market , with Capital Connect by J.P. Morgan .

3:00 p.m. – 6:50 p.m.: How Banks and Fintech Startups Can Effectively Co-Thrive , with Wells Fargo.

Wednesday, 10/19

10:00 a.m. – 10:50 a.m.: Tech Driven Biology and Chemistry: Solving Science’s Hardest Problems at Scale , with Amazon Web Services .

11:00 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.: Accessibility in Startups — What Does Being Inclusive Really Mean , with J.P. Morgan .

11:00 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.: How to Achieve Product Market Fit (PMF) , with DevRev .

1:00 p.m. – 1:50 p.m.: Look Beyond the Survey to Capture the True Voice of the Customer, with Worthix .

1:00 p.m. – 1:50 p.m.: Fintechs Walking the Line: Ecosystems, Symbiotic Relationships with Banks, and What’s Next , with FIS .

3:00 p.m. – 3:50 p.m.: Expanding the Ecosystem: How to Get Institutional Investors Invested in You , with Capital Connect by J.P. Morgan.

Discovery Stage

Gain new insights and discover awesome ideas on the Discovery Stage.

Tuesday, 10/18

10:30 a.m. – 10:50 a.m.: Turning Start-Up Acquisitions into Success for Legacy Business , with CDK Global .

10:50 a.m. – 11:10 a.m.: Building the Visual Economy Through Developer-Led Innovation , with Cloudinary .

11:10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: From Capital and Counsel, to Partnerships and Profits: How to Maximize Your Investor Relationships , with Samsung Next.

Wednesday, 10/19

10:50 a.m. – 11:10 a.m.: Expand To New Platforms and Take your Games Direct-to-Consumer , with Xsolla.

Thursday, 10/20

10:50 a.m. – 11:10 a.m.: Scaling Your Business During a Recession , with VOSKER

Roundtables

One thing Disrupt attendees enjoy most at our events are meaningful small-group discussions. Check out the full list of roundtable sessions in the agenda, but here are a few you should make sure not to miss. Sessions have limited seats to keep the conversations small, so make sure to get there early to get yourself a spot.

Tuesday, 10/18

10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: From IPO Frenzies to Delays: What’s Changing with Equity , with Secfi .

10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: Breaking into the Healthcare Monolith: Strategies for Working with Payors and Providers , with InterSystems .

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: The CPO-to-CEO Pipeline , with Egon Zehnder .

1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.: Why Nine out of Ten Startups Fail , with Mayfield .

1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Navigating Silicon Valley — OG Advice for African Founders , with Fast Forward Venture Studio .

2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: From IPO Frenzies to Delays: What’s Changing with Equity , with Secfi .

2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.: What the Heck Is Interoperability Anyways , with InterSystems .

2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.: Rewiring Founders to Hire for Tomorrow , with Egon Zehnder .

3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Saving the World: The Playbook for Building Planetary Health Unicorns , with Mayfield .

3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Using AI to Cut Meeting Costs and Time , with Otter.ai.

Wednesday, 10/19

10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: From IPO Frenzies to Delays: What’s Changing with Equity , with Secfi .

10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: What the Heck Is Interoperability Anyways , with InterSystems .

10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: Why African Tech Needs Venture Studios , with Fast Forward Venture Studio .

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.: Web3, Crypto, Blockchain — Unlocking Prosperity for Tech and Creative Industries in Africa , with Fast Forward Venture Studio .

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.: Rewiring Founders to Hire for Tomorrow , with Egon Zehnder .

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.: Scaling Responsibly: Walking the Talk on ESG and DEI , with Virtual Gurus .

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: From IPO Frenzies to Delays: What’s Changing with Equity , with Secfi .

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Scaling Responsibly: Walking the Talk on ESG and DEI , with Virtual Gurus .

1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Breaking into the Healthcare Monolith: Strategies for Working with Payors and Providers, with InterSystems .

2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Delivering Value & Driving Pipeline: How B2B Marketers Can Tackle Both , with LinkedIn .

2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.: Trust as the New Currency in Tech , with Egon Zehnder .

3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: How Startups Can Survive the Downturn with Financial Planning , with Mayfield.

Thursday, 10/20

10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: Exit Pathways for Africa Startups , with Fast Forward Venture Studio .

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Scaling Responsibly: Walking the Talk on ESG and DEI , with Virtual Gurus . (Repeats at 11:30 a.m.)

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: A Serial Software Entrepreneur Shares the Playbook for Building Breakout Companies , with Mayfield.

The Showcase Stage

If you love pitches, head on over to the Showcase stage in the heart of the expo hall. Check out startups from international Pavilions and companies from the Startup Battlefield 200 delivering fast pitches to, and receiving feedback from, TechCrunch editors.

Tuesday, 10/18

10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Korea Pavilion Fast-pitch Sessions , with Kotra .

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: BF 200 Fast-Pitch Sessions — Heath Tech and Biotech .

1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Fast-Pitch Sessions Hardware, Robotics, AI and ML .

3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Japan Pavilion Fast-Pitch Sessions , with Jetro.

Wednesday, 10/19

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: BF 200 Fast-Pitch Sessions — Education, HR and Future of Work .

11:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m.: Belgium Pavilion Fast-Pitch Sessions , with hub.brussels .

1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.: Ukraine Pavilion Fast-Pitch Sessions , with Ukraine Pavilion .

1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: BF 200 Fast-Pitch Sessions — Fintech, Blockchain, Space and Security .

Thursday, 10/20

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: BF 200 Fast-Pitch Sessions — Clean Tech, Climate, Mobility and Transportation .

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Korea Pavilion Fast-Pitch Sessions , with Kotra .

1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.: Japan Pavilion Fast-Pitch Sessions , with Jetro .

1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: BF 200 Fast-Pitch Sessions — SaaS, Enterprise and Retail.

Networking Receptions and Parties

Use the event app to book one-on-one meetings with other attendees at the show or at any of these events you attend.

Startup Battlefield 200 Sneak Peek

Location: Moscone West, Expo Hall

Date/Time: Oct. 18 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. PDT

Access: Investors only, Startup Battlefield 200

Description: Investors enter the TechCrunch Disrupt Expo Hall an hour early to network with the Startup Battlefield 200 founders and get a head start on identifying the next crop of unicorns.

Investor Reception

Access: Investors only

Description: Kick off day one and network with fellow investors over a delicious lunch.

Start Small, Dream Big Luncheon

Sponsor: Dropbox

Access: Invitation only

Description: Join us for lunch, network and make new connections with other startup founders. Grab exclusive swag and snap a few pics in our photo booth.

Google Cloud Meet and Greet

Sponsor: Google Cloud

Access: Invitation only

Description: Check out our session on How to Supercharge Growth, Utilize Cloud and Reduce Burn, and then bring your questions to our Meet and Greet. Enjoy drinks and hors d’oeuvres while chatting with our experts.

Satellite Party — Singapore: The Gateway to Asia-Pacific

Location: Trellis Workspace, 91 Mission St.

Date/Time: Oct. 18 from 4:30 p.m. PDT

Sponsor: Singapore Global Network

Access: Anyone can attend. Click to RSVP

Description: Glean a better understanding of the tech ecosystem in Singapore and Asia-Pacific. This will also be an exclusive opportunity to network with many of our exciting speakers and guests, including our event partner (Robert Walters, Singapore), TechCrunch speakers (Elizabeth Yin, Hustle Fund; Hongyi Li, Open Government Products) plus VCs and startup founders from the Bay Area (Prajit Nanu, Nium; Clarence Chio, Unit21).

Dinner for 6

Date/Time: Oct. 18 and Oct. 19

Access: Open to all Disrupt attendees. Registration required.

Description: Due to popular demand, we’ve added another Dinner for 6 on Wednesday, 10/19. Register by 10/18 via the link in the networking platform to secure your seat at the table. You’ll be matched with five other attendees and enjoy dinner at a local eatery. Note: Individuals are responsible for their own tab.

Stripe for Startups

Access: Invitation only

Description: We’re connecting high-growth founders and local investors who are at the forefront of SaaS, e-commerce, and fintech. Join us for great conversations and bites at an eatery (near Moscone Center) and meet your next strategic partner, advisor or investor.

Women of Disrupt, powered by Elpha Bay Area Meetup

Location: Moscone West, 2nd floor, reception room 1

Date/Time: Oct. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. PDT

Access: Those who identify as women

Description: TechCrunch and Elpha invite you to network with other women of Disrupt over a delicious breakfast. Arrive early to grab breakfast and a seat, as this is always one of our most popular receptions at Disrupt. Breakfast is first come, first served.

InterSystems Developer Meetup in San Francisco

Location: Bartlett Hall, 242 O’Farrell St.

Date/Time: Oct. 19 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PDT

Sponsor: InterSystems

Access: Anyone can attend. Click to RSVP

Description: Join us for an InterSystems Developer Meetup where speakers will discuss how developers can bring the code to the data, not data to the code with Embedded Python and Integrated ML on InterSystems IRIS.

Live Career Fair: Climate Tech

Sponsor: Terra.do

Access: Invitation only

Description: A live career fair featuring 10 stellar climate tech startups that are hiring for several technology and business roles. We will do a live, interactive Q&A with each company founder covering their climate solution, key hiring needs, open roles and more. We will end with open networking among companies and attendees. A must-attend for top talent looking to work in climate!

UnderRep Founder Lunch with Microsoft

Sponsor: Microsoft for Startups

Access: Invitation only

Description: Microsoft for Startups presents a lunch for founders who self-identify as underrepresented. Hear from founders about their journey and takeaway tips on how to overcome obstacles faced by underrepresented founders.

Disrupt Online

On October 21, access features such as on-demand videos from the previous three days and virtual speed networking via the Disrupt event networking platform. While all passes get access, Expo passes will only be able to access limited features and content.

Whew…now that you have your logistical guide to all things Disrupt 2022, all that’s left is to roll up your sleeves, dive in and discover the opportunities that can help take your business to the next level and beyond. Go get ’em!